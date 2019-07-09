Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

Since Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 5 10.67 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -14.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 81.3% respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.