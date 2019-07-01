Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 14.20 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.36% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $31.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 88.59% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.