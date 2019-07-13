Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

Since Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NuCana plc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $31.33, while its potential downside is -21.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.9% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. About 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than NuCana plc

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NuCana plc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.