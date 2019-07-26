Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Since Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.53 N/A -2.16 0.00

Demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 and a Quick Ratio of 19. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $31.33, while its potential downside is -11.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.