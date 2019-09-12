Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19 and 19 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -25.51% at a $33 average price target. Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s average price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 27.86%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Merus N.V. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.8% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merus N.V.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Merus N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.