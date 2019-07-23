Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 10.03 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 11.8 and 11.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $31.33, while its potential downside is -14.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.