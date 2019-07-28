Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95 10.62 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

19 and 19 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $31.33, and a -6.37% downside potential. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $161.13, while its potential upside is 151.80%. The results provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 88.59% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.