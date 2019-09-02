Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.77 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19. The Current Ratio of rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -21.07% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $33. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 136.97% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.