Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s results

We are comparing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

19 and 19 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential downside is -26.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.2% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation has 49.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).