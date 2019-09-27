Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

We are comparing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 42 -0.86 9.59M -1.74 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22,948,073.70% -22.6% -21.7% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,696,479,005.84% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $33, with potential downside of -12.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 23.6% respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.