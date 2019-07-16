Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s results

We are contrasting Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 101.34 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is $31.33, with potential downside of -22.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares. 61.4% are Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.