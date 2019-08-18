Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.06 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19 and 19 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -20.28% and an $31.33 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 24.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.