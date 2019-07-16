Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

Since Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 11 2.96 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -22.12% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $31.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 21.13% respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 61.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 88.59% stronger performance while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -68.52% weaker performance.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.