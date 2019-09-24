Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

Both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19 respectively. Its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential downside is -14.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.