Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.60 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19 and 19 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bicycle Therapeutics plc are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -20.28%. Competitively the consensus target price of Bicycle Therapeutics plc is $18.67, which is potential 150.94% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Bicycle Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 21.3% are Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.