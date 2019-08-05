Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 33.77 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

19 and 19 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BeiGene Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.30% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $31.33. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s average price target is $210, while its potential upside is 52.41%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 82.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.