Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

We are contrasting Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.61 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are 19 and 19. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -20.08% for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $33. Competitively the consensus price target of Amarin Corporation plc is $30, which is potential 78.15% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Amarin Corporation plc looks more robust than Eidos Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 35.8% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.