Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

Since Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.48 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 while its Current Ratio is 19. Meanwhile, Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, and a -27.52% downside potential. Competitively the average price target of Alkermes plc is $29.5, which is potential 30.42% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Alkermes plc appears more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.