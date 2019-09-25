Reviewing Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (EIDX)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -15.49% at a $33 average target price. Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $7.75, with potential upside of 274.40%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acasti Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.