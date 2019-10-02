Reviewing eHealth Inc. (EHTH)’s and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)’s results

As Insurance Brokers companies, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth Inc. 85 0.79 21.33M -0.27 0.00 Watford Holdings Ltd. 25 0.00 18.92M -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for eHealth Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth Inc. 25,049,911.92% 0.1% 0.1% Watford Holdings Ltd. 75,619,504.40% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered eHealth Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Watford Holdings Ltd. 0 3 1 2.25

eHealth Inc. has a 118.88% upside potential and an average target price of $132.25. Competitively Watford Holdings Ltd. has an average target price of $31.25, with potential upside of 17.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that eHealth Inc. seems more appealing than Watford Holdings Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both eHealth Inc. and Watford Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.78% and 5% respectively. 6.5% are eHealth Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Watford Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eHealth Inc. 19.46% 17.13% 85.83% 75.67% 351.68% 170.04% Watford Holdings Ltd. -19.15% -29.67% -30.24% 0% 0% -29.78%

For the past year eHealth Inc. has 170.04% stronger performance while Watford Holdings Ltd. has -29.78% weaker performance.

Summary

eHealth Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Watford Holdings Ltd.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, and PlanPrescriber.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.