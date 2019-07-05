Reviewing eHealth Inc. (EHTH)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of eHealth Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6% of eHealth Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.66% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have eHealth Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares eHealth Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth Inc. N/A 60 0.00 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for eHealth Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 2.33 2.52

$87.6 is the average target price of eHealth Inc., with a potential upside of 0.39%. The potential upside of the peers is 40.36%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, eHealth Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of eHealth Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eHealth Inc. 4.13% -1.97% 7.08% 86.95% 250.7% 69.23% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year eHealth Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eHealth Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, eHealth Inc.’s rivals have 1.98 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. eHealth Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eHealth Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

eHealth Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, eHealth Inc.’s rivals are 7.80% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Dividends

eHealth Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

eHealth Inc. shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to eHealth Inc.’s rivals.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, and PlanPrescriber.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.