Reviewing eGain Corporation (EGAN)’s and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)’s results

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain Corporation 9 3.68 N/A 0.12 67.30 Citrix Systems Inc. 97 4.23 N/A 3.52 26.75

Table 1 highlights eGain Corporation and Citrix Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citrix Systems Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than eGain Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. eGain Corporation is currently more expensive than Citrix Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us eGain Corporation and Citrix Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain Corporation 0.00% 179.9% 6.8% Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta means eGain Corporation’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Citrix Systems Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of eGain Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Citrix Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. eGain Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citrix Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for eGain Corporation and Citrix Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

eGain Corporation’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 23.46%. Citrix Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $102 average target price and a 5.19% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that eGain Corporation appears more favorable than Citrix Systems Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of eGain Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Citrix Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of eGain Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Citrix Systems Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eGain Corporation -4.68% -4.91% -20.62% 5.88% -41.36% 17.81% Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02%

For the past year eGain Corporation had bullish trend while Citrix Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors eGain Corporation beats Citrix Systems Inc.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.