Reviewing Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)’s and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 175 10.04 N/A 3.75 47.30 Silk Road Medical Inc 43 33.11 N/A -14.50 0.00

Demonstrates Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Silk Road Medical Inc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 2.83% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation with average target price of $189.86. Competitively the average target price of Silk Road Medical Inc is $44.5, which is potential -0.96% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is looking more favorable than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 67.9% of Silk Road Medical Inc are owned by institutional investors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 50.4% of Silk Road Medical Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72% Silk Road Medical Inc 17.07% 40.52% 0% 0% 0% 32.67%

For the past year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Silk Road Medical Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.