Reviewing Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)’s and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 184 11.29 N/A 3.61 59.01 BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and BioSig Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22% 12.9% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.89 beta indicates that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Its rival BioSig Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. BioSig Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 4 9 2.60 BioSig Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -6.44% and an $201.4 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.5% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares and 4.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96% BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88%

For the past year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has weaker performance than BioSig Technologies Inc.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors BioSig Technologies Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.