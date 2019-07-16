Reviewing Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)’s and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s results

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 177 10.38 N/A 3.75 47.30 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 108.11 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 137.5% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.54% and an $189.86 consensus price target. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus price target and a 199.30% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.9% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares and 17.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.2% are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.97% -9.65% 20.7% -5.79% 23.6% 33.77%

For the past year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has weaker performance than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.