Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU)’s and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s results

This is a contrast between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.3% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.3% 2.55% 4.91% 0% 3.61%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.