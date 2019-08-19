Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL)’s results

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.44% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 3 of the 4 factors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.