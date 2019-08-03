Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU)’s and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s results

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.36 N/A 0.30 33.97

Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, PICO Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PICO Holdings Inc. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.