Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU)’s and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s results

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.8% and 51.52% respectively. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition Corp. has 13.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Leisure Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.