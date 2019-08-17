Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 51.8% and 36.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.