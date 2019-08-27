Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.49 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares. Comparatively, 10.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.65% stronger performance while SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.