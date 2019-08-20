Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s results

Since EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 12.42% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 7 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.