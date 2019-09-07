Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

Since EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.