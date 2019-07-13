Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
|5
|0.07
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
|0.00%
|3%
|-1.2%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 69.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.69%
|0.09%
|4.68%
|0%
|0%
|2.54%
|Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
|2.01%
|-9.33%
|-47.11%
|-47.23%
|-52.3%
|-44.2%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.54% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -44.2% weaker performance.
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.
