Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.