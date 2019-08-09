Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)’s results

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
