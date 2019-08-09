Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)’s results

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.