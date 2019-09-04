Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s results

This is a contrast between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.