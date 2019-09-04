Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)’s results

This is a contrast between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|323.55
Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.87%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.