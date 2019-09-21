Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)’s results

This is a contrast between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.