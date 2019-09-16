Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
