Reviewing EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.