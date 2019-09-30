Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

Both Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69

Demonstrates Editas Medicine Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 189,616,161.62% -47.6% -27.4% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 192,477,388.04% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk & Volatility

Editas Medicine Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Editas Medicine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.