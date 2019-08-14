Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Both Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 49.62 N/A -2.27 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 166 91.73 N/A -9.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Editas Medicine Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Editas Medicine Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $212.67 average price target and a 30.69% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.