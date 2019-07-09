Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.23 N/A -2.34 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Editas Medicine Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.6% -26.4%

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Editas Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 94.5% respectively. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 8.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 3.88% -13.94% 14.66% 0.7% 0% -1.74%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.