Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.65 N/A -2.27 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Editas Medicine Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 79.4%. Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.