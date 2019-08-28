Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

We are comparing Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 46.91 N/A -2.27 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.33 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Editas Medicine Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively MacroGenics Inc. has an average target price of $29, with potential upside of 107.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 95.8% respectively. 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has weaker performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.