Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s results

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.78 N/A -2.34 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Editas Medicine Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Editas Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. About 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 117.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.