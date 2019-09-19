Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.82 N/A -2.27 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 46 9.76 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival FibroGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Editas Medicine Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65 average price target and a 64.22% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares and 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.