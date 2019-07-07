Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.37 N/A -2.34 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Editas Medicine Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Editas Medicine Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.4% and 2.2% respectively. 2.5% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has stronger performance than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.