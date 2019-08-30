Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)’s results

We are contrasting Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 47.58 N/A -2.27 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1588.27 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Editas Medicine Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.51 beta indicates that Editas Medicine Inc. is 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 167.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.67 beta.

Liquidity

Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Editas Medicine Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s potential upside is 118.80% and its average target price is $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -21.91% weaker performance.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.