Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.37 N/A -2.34 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.90 N/A 2.73 24.24

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc. Its rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus price target is $85, while its potential upside is 41.20%.

Roughly 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 9.16% stronger performance.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.