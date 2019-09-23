Reviewing Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine Inc. 24 48.16 N/A -2.27 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 342.96 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Editas Medicine Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.51 beta indicates that Editas Medicine Inc. is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s 93.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.07 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Editas Medicine Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 16.1% respectively. Insiders held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.64% of BioPharmX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.